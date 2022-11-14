LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are hoping someone has information on a 10-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Missing Josiah Collins was last seen Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Credit: LVMPD)

Josiah Collins was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13, around 7:40 a.m. near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard, near Smoke Ranch Road.

Collins is described as being around 4 feet tall and around 65 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Las Vegas Metro police said Collins might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information on the child is urged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111, or call Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 during business hours. You can also send an email to: missingpersons@LVMPD.com.