LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The owner of a small clothing boutique is asking for the community’s help after a burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of cash and merchandise last week.

Anaceli Garcia walked 8 News Now through what happened Thursday, recreating the moment someone broke into her east valley store, XOXO Boutique.

“She came and she hit it from the bottom,” she said, pointing to the location’s boarded-up glass door.

She said the shop, near Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue, was a disaster last Tuesday after Garcia told 8 News Now a person shattered the front door with a metal pair of plyers to steal clothing, jewelry, and cash.

The owner of XOXO Boutique a small clothing boutique is asking for the community’s help after a burglar stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cash and merchandise last week. (Anaceli Garcia)

“It’s just me,” Garcia explained. “So, it’s really hard that everything I worked for is gone.”

In all, Garcia said she’s out about $8,000. This is a huge blow, especially since the business is only two years old.

“Financially it’s a big hit because I feel like a lot of people think that when you have a business you have money,” she explained. “You have cash flow, but you don’t really have money like that.”

Emotionally, she told 8 News Now it’s even harder to bounce back, as police continue to search for a suspect.

“You don’t really want to come back, for what?” Garcia explained her feelings. “Someone else is going to come and take that.”

The owner of XOXO Boutique a small clothing boutique is asking for the community’s help after a burglar stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cash and merchandise last week. (Anaceli Garcia)

Therefore, she hopes anyone who may have seen anything comes forward, so she can start to recover from something so unexpected and keep doing what she loves.

“You’re struggling just like everyone else,” Garcia explained. “I work really hard, and this is all I have.”

Garcia told 8 News Now she was switching insurance companies when the burglary happened, so she has to pay for a lot of this out of pocket.

She has a GoFundMe if you’d like to help.

Anyone with any information on the case should contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3111.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.