LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced upcoming road closures and restrictions for Las Vegas Boulevard in northeast Clark County.

From Sept 8. at 6 p.m. to Sept 11 at 3 a.m., Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Limestone Drive and U.S. 93. Drivers should take I-15 as an alternative route.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Friday, Sept. 8, Las Vegas Boulevard under I-15 will have one lane open in each direction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night.

The restrictions are necessary to accommodate the I-15 North Phase 3 Project. The project includes widening I-15 from two lanes to three in each direction between Speedway Boulevard and the Garnet Interchange.

To learn more about the project or for updated information, visit the project website.