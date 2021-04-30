Las Vegas Boulevard paving project hits intersection at Wyoming next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crews will be working at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue next week as a three-year repaving project continues.

Westbound Wyoming will be closed at Las Vegas Boulevard by 5 a.m. on Monday, May 3, and access will remain closed until May 28. One lane northbound and one lane southbound will remain open on Las Vegas Boulevard. Officials note that only 100 feet of Wyoming west of the intersection will be closed.

Motorists can get to Wyoming Avenue by using Casino Center Boulevard and Main Street.

The work is part of the three-year, Las Vegas Boulevard – Stewart to Sahara Improvement Project that began in April 2020.

Access to westbound Oakey Boulevard at Las Vegas Boulevard re-opened today after being closed since April 12 to facilitate paving.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor. The City of Las Vegas is managing the project. To receive regular project updates via email, send your email address to LVBInfo@lasvegaspaving.com. For questions and concerns during the project, call 702-448-9100.