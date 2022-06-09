LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Boulevard “Complete Streets Project” continues with new lane restrictions, beginning Sunday, June 12 to Monday, June 13.

Milling and repaving will take place on those days along the north half of the Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard intersection.

The closure will begin on Sunday at 4 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, with lane restrictions in effect approaching the Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard intersection through 5 a.m. Monday.

Although business access will be maintained, drivers should still expect detours and delays in the area.

Detours for drivers in the area

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be detoured to Hoover Avenue westbound to Third Street to Charleston, or Hoover Avenue eastbound to Sixth Street to Charleston. Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be detoured westbound at Charleston to Fourth Street or eastbound to Eighth Street.

Las Vegas Boulevard Complete the Streets project detours for June 12 -13. (Credit: City of Las Vegas)

The work first started in April 2020 and is part of the rehabilitation of Las Vegas Boulevard from Stewart Avenue to Sahara Avenue, Bridger Avenue from 13th Street to Las Vegas Boulevard, and Third Street from Utah to Colorado Avenue. Work includes replacing underground utilities (water, sewer, storm drain, gas, fiber optic/smart city infrastructure), and other much-needed improvements to the area.