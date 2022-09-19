The Las Vegas Book Festival will return to downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 22, 2022. (LVBF)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Book Festival will return to downtown Las Vegas next month for its 21st year, featuring four headline authors, panel discussions, and book signings.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Historic Fifth Street School at 402 S. Fourth St.

The festival will headline investigative journalist and author Carl Bernstein, romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand, author Kiley Reid, and chef Hubert Keller. Each will sign books after their sessions.

The full schedule of activities, including kids’ crafts and musical performances, can be found below. Admission is free.

The event is produced by the City of Las Vegas, Nevada Humanities, and NV Energy.

For more information, visit this link.