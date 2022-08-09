LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Book Festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas on Oct 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School.

The festival will feature panel discussions, activities, and workshops. A full schedule of events will be shared closer to the event.

The Las Vegas Book Festival is the largest literary event in Nevada. It’s presented by the city of Las Vegas, The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, and Nevada Humanities along with many sponsors and supporters, including the National Endowment for the Arts.

The event is free to the public, open to all ages, and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit this link.