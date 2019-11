LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as SR 604, is closed near Apex, north of Las Vegas due to a situation involving hazardous materials, according to the city of North Las Vegas Fire Department. The I-15 on and off ramps to Las Vegas Blvd. are also closed.

A hazardous materials crew is checking a leak from a tractor-trailer that was reported around 8:30 a.m. It is unknown, at this time, what the leaking substance is.