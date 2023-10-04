LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blue Man Group wants to bring more “blue” to locals!

The group is offering a special buy-one-get-one ticket offer to Nevada residents for select performances from now until Nov. 12.

According to a release, the offer features select seating options and must be purchased by Nov. 5. Showtimes are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Blue Man Group performs seven days a week inside the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Tickets using the discount can be purchased by visiting the website.

The Las Vegas production has transported audiences to the wacky world of Blue Man Group for over 20 years, “featuring one-of-a-kind instruments, art installations, and a high-energy soundtrack,” the release said.

For more information, visit the Blue Man website.