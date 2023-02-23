LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An African American father and son team in the Las Vegas valley is expanding their family business, with their 17th McDonald’s location.

It is located on Fort Apache Road, close to Sunset Road in the southwest valley. It’s a symbol of success for the family.

For Ronald Smith it’s a proud moment, “The men sitting on either side of me have really helped. Whenever they could or whenever they wanted to, they were allowed to help. They started by packing Happy Meals.”

Smith and his two sons Chris and Brooks have been instrumental in building this family-owned chain of McDonald’s restaurants. They stretch across the valley with more than 800 employees strong and their 17th store opening this month.

His son Chris worked his way up through every position.

“I worked my way from every position on the floor to management to here I am as partner/owner and operator here. It’s something I would never look back on,” Chris said.

While his other son Brooks took a different path, forging his own business.

“I wanted to get into more a sustainability approach so found a business called ChopValue based out of Vancouver, Canada, and brought it to Vegas,” Brooks explained.

The sky is not the limit for what this family will do next.

“I never look at where I am on the ladder thinking to myself that this is a last rung. There are always more steps to make and whatever opportunities present itself to look at it and see if it’s something worth to pursue,” Smith said.

This family has not only achieved their own version of success, but they also hope to inspire others and give back. As franchise owners, the Smiths have donated thousands of dollars in donations to non-profits, including Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMCH). To date, FRSCO has donated $350,000 to RMCH.