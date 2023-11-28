NEXSTAR) – Las Vegas has no shortage of burgers – from fast food to an extra-fancy one that used to cost $777 – but one extra patty stands above them all, according to Yelp reviewers.

Yelp’s analysts recently set out to determine the “top” cheeseburger restaurant in every state using data obtained from Yelp’s community of online reviewers. And according to Yelpers, Vegas’ best offering isn’t found at your typical burger-and-fries joint.

The No. 1 pick in Nevada was the cheeseburger from Eggslut, a restaurant in The Cosmopolitan better known for its breakfast sandwiches. But apparently, its cheeseburger is not to be missed. It comes topped with a fried egg, caramelized onions, pickles and a “dijonnaise” sauce. All that is tucked into a warmed brioche bun.

FILE – Chef Alvin Cailan, who started Eggslut, poses for photos on October 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Considering Yelp was able to find the “top” cheeseburger joint in each state, it would stand to reason that one of the above eateries would rank highest in the country — and that eatery is Au Cheval in Chicago, a representative for Yelp confirmed to Nexstar. A bar/diner on the city’s West Side, Au Cheval is noted on Yelp for specializing in craft cocktails, late-night bites and deceptively named cheeseburgers (the single cheeseburger has two patties, and the double has three).

Still, every eatery on the list earned high marks for its cheeseburgers, each of which is very likely to be more memorable than the 50 or so you’ve probably already eaten this calendar year.

For more, visit Yelp for a map of each state’s “top” cheeseburger spot and links to their respective Yelp pages.