LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She danced, jumped, and twisted her body like a gymnast as she twirled a baton with ease at the World Baton Championship 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Annabella Atkinson is now back in the Las Vegas valley and she has some bling to show off for her hard work. She brought home a silver medal.

This was the Pinecrest Academy 7th grader’s first time out of the country and she said she loved the experience.

“It was a long flight there, but it was like amazing and the places were beautiful, and competing was so much fun,” she said.

Annabella Atkinson performing at Baton World Championships in England. (Credit: Atkinson family)

Annabella was the only competitor from Nevada and just one of six from the United States. She was excited about her big win.

“I was very nervous, but I also felt confident in a way,” she said.

As for what’s next? She said more practice and a new routine.