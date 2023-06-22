LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is not often many of us achieve greatness at such a young age, but that is not the case for this 11-year-old superstar twirler!

Meet Las Vegas baton twirler, Annabella Atkinson. She is headed to the International Baton Twirling Championships this summer.

Annabella started competitively twirling when she was just 4 years old.

Now, at 11, Annabella is one of only six baton twirlers from the United States chosen to represent the country at the International Baton Twirling Federation World Baton Twirling Championships this August.

“I’m very nervous, but I’m also very excited,” Annabella said during an interview with Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills. “It’s my first time out of the country. It’s a great honor.”

Annabella Atkinson. Source: Michelle Sposito

In that small group, she is the only twirler from Nevada.

For Annabella’s family, it is a legacy. Annabella is a third-generation baton twirler. Annabella’s grandmother was also a baton twirler, a skill she passed on to her daughter, Michelle Sposito, Annabella’s mother.

Sposito was the feature twirler with the marching band at UNLV while she attended.

Now her daughter, Annabella is continuing that legacy in a big way.

“She’s naturally talented,” Sposito said. “She’s a very hard worker.”

The World Baton Twirling Championships will be held Aug. 3-14, 2023 in Liverpool England. Opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, August 4.

More than 2,000 athletes combined will be in attendance for the World Baton Twirling Championships, the World Majorette Championships, and the Nations Cup.