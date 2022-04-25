LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Spring Valley High School basketball player who was shot more than 10 times at a house party in North Las Vegas is still expected to attend USC this fall.

Aaliyah Gayles signed a letter of intent with the Trojans on Monday.

Gayles is a McDonald’s and Naismith All-American 5-star recruit. She is also named as the number 8th recruit in the nation according to ESPN.

The news comes more than a week after Gayels was injured in a shooting at a home in North Las Vegas on Saturday, April 16, near Lone Mountain and Simmons.

One other adult and two children were also injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case at this time.