LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada authorities have filed a petition to place a Las Vegas-based trust company that deals in cryptocurrency into receivership after determining the company owes $85.6 million to its clients but has only $2.9 million on hand.

Prime Trust LLC is “operating in an unsafe and unsound manner and is insolvent,” according to the petition, which puts the company’s liabilities at $82.7 million.

Authorities say more frequent withdrawals — many for large sums — have been observed. The company has also lost control of $861,000 in clients’ cryptocurrency. A change in management and a migration to a new security platform occurred in 2019-2020, according to the petition. When the transition was finished, the company found that it could no longer access the digital wallets holding client funds.

Prime has $68,648,000 in cryptocurrency but owed clients $69,509,000.

The petition says, “It is understood that from December 2021 to March 2022, to satisfy the withdrawals from the inaccessible Legacy Wallets, Prime purchased additional digital currency using customer money from its omnibus customer accounts.”

Prime was ordered to cease operations on Thursday, according to a Forbes report. The company was unable to meet withdrawal requests.” A Bloomberg profile of the company lists its address at 330 South Rampart Blvd. Suite 260. It was incorporated on April 13, 2016.

The company “provides trust services and operates as a financial technology-driven company dealing in cryptocurrency, FinTech software development and software services,” according to a Tuesday news release from the Nevada Financial Institutions Division.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Core Technologies, Inc., and is based in Nevada. Prime is licensed in 15 states across the U.S. as a “money transmitter.

The petition was filed in Clark County, in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada by Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. The petitioner is Sandy O’Laughlin, Commissioner of the Financial Institutions Division of the state Department of Business and Industry.

The petition specifies:

Immediate impoundment of Prime’s property, including all its assets, books, papers, documents and records.

Appointment of a receiver to take control of Prime and oversee day-to-day operations.

Freezing Prime’s accounts.

Enjoining Prime’s officers, directors, stockholders, members, subscribers, managers, agents, employees and others from disposing of records or property, or transacting any further business on behalf of Prime.

Authorization for the Receiver to employ and set compensation for personnel as necessary.

The petition states that Prime is operating with a negative $12 million in stockholder equity. Retail trusts are required to operate with at least $1 million in stockholder equity.