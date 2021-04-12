Las Vegas-based app giving a boost to local businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Las Vegas startup is working to bring a boost to local businesses.

Nirmy is the name of the app, and the company says it could be especially helpful now as our economy reopens. Once you download it onto your smartphone, the app automatically shows the stores and restaurants that are closest to you.

The main idea is to bring awareness to businesses you might not have known about.

Chef Nathan Asamoto is cooking up some delicious dishes at his Henderson restaurant, 8 Kitchen. But while the food sizzles on the grill, business is still trying to heat up.

“We weren’t as busy as we should be,” Asamoto said.

He shares COVID-19 has caused fewer customers to come by, especially with 8 Kitchen tucked away in a shopping center near St. Rose and Paseo Verde parkways.

“It made it really hard for us to build our following and brand and get ourselves out there, so we were looking for ways to get our name exposed,” Asamoto said.

He hopes Nirmy can help.

“It’s an effortless way to be discovered daily by locals and visitors,” said app founder and CEO, Mick Riego.

Riego explains Nirmy detects where someone is, and then immediately shows them nearby restaurants and stores.

“In so many ways, Nirmy acts as x-ray vision for you,” he said.

The focus right now is on Southern Nevada businesses, which can add themselves into the system. Nirmy helps them craft the perfect profile — and it is all for free. Riego says they were ready to launch the app last year, but it did not make sense due to coronavirus closures. But he says now is the right time.

“The economy is opening back up,” Riego said. “Now is the perfect time because we really do want to help small businesses be discovered more easily through our platform.”

The ultimate goal is to bring in more patrons and help businesses, like 8 Kitchen, get passed this pandemic.

“Hopefully, it’ll get us recognized and put us on the map,” Asamoto said.

Businesses who are interested in getting on Nirmy can sign up online here. You will be emailed a startup guide to help you with the onboarding process.