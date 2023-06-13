LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular Las Vegas barbecue restaurant in the central valley caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to a release.

At around 12:30 a.m. on June 13, the Combined Communication Center was called to Jessie Ray’s BBQ, located at 5611 South Valley View Boulevard after a report of smoke coming from the building.

Jessie Ray’s BBQ. Source: Combined Communication Center

When the first unit arrived a few minutes later, it was reported that there was heavy smoke coming from the building and that fire was coming out of several windows. Part of the ceiling had collapsed.

Crews knocked down the fire by 12:47 a.m. No one was in the restaurant at the time of the fire, and no firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.