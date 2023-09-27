LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas bank is hosting a free community shredding event on Thursday, according to a release.

One Nevada Credit Union will host a free shred event on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1292 South Nellis Boulevard.

According to the release, the shred event is free to the public, but cash contributions and non-perishable food donations will be accepted.

Three Square Food Bank will have an information booth at the event and will be on-site collecting donations to help in their mission.

“At One Nevada, we’re dedicated to helping Nevadans build a strong financial future,” the company said in a statement. “One way we do this is by helping Nevadans avoid fraud. We’ve found that by offering a free shred event, we can help our community members shred personal documents to help them avoid identity theft, and it’s a great opportunity to raise awareness and collect donations for local non-profits.”

One Nevada said in the releases that identity theft is a problem in Nevada and can happen to anyone. An easy way to reduce the risk of identity theft is to use a secure paper shredder.

To reduce the risk of identity theft, the most important documents to shred are bank statements and ATM receipts, expired ID cards, documents containing your social security number and credit card information, investment documents, old pay stubs, voided checks, and even old plane tickets.

They recommend that you shred anything that contains personal information that identity thieves could use. When in doubt, shred it!