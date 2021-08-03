Las Vegas Ballpark will become light maze and village for Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas may be months away but already there are plans in the works to turn the Las Vegas Ballpark into a Christmas light maze and village. The winter wonderland will be open from Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022.

According to the news release, guests will go on “The Great Search” through the Christmas light maze that will take them on a series of five adventures where there will be millions of twinkling lights, art installations, gourmet holiday treats, a Christmas market, a skating trail, and even Santa Claus.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be in Las Vegas this year. Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way,” said

Kevin Johnston, founder and CEO of Enchant.

The company has brought the same event to MLB parks in Washington, D.C, Seattle, and Tampa Bay.