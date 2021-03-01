Las Vegas Ballpark, Vitalant team up for blood drive March 7

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Ballpark and Vitalant are teaming up for a blood drive on March 7. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ballpark’s Playstudios Club.

Vitalant says the continuous cancellation of thousands of blood drives has caused a critical shortage of O positive and O negative blood types.

If you would like to donate, you must make an appointment beforehand. You can do so by clicking here and entering sponsor code lvballpark.

They ask all those who attend to adhere to social distancing guidelines. You must also wear a mask, and temperature checks will be performed.

COVID-19 antibody testing is included with successful donations. Your results will be available within two weeks, and those who receive a positive result may donate convalescent plasma to help those combatting the virus.

The address for Sunday’s blood drive is 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas 89135.