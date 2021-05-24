Las Vegas Ballpark to operate at 100% capacity beginning June 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Aviators, will operate at 100% capacity beginning June 10.

The announcement was made Monday by the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The third homestand of the 2021 season will begin Thursday, June 10, against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces.

Aviators individual game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale on Tuesday, June 1 at 12 p.m. PST. through Ticketmaster.

Due to CDC and state/local guidelines, masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans at the ballpark.