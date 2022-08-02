LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Ballpark will be hosting another event in its Summer Strikeout Series next Friday as part of the return of Flicks on the Field.

The venue will present a showing of “The Sandlot” on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and events before the movie will include trivia, photo taking, and food from the Grill on First.

Tickets start at $10 per person, and children aged two or under are free. Field seating is first-come, first-served, and stadium seating is reserved as selected. To buy tickets, visit this link.

Parking is located off Spruce Goose Street in the east lot, and the entrance will be located through the Centerfield Gates only.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.