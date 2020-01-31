Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair this weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you love baseball? Do you enjoy hanging out at Las Vegas Ballpark? Well, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several organizations, including Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark, will be on-hand to offer prospective employees information about some exciting and fun positions.

If you envision yourself as a team member, all you have to do is bring your resume and show up to the Playstudios Club.

The following entities are looking to fill several jobs:

Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark: Ballpark support, special events support retail sales associates, bat boy/girl, flight crew (promo team), mascot and mascot handlers

Brightview: Grounds crew

WeServe: Ushers, ADA escorts, ticket scanners, entrance directional, suite/VIP greeters, suite attendance and elevator ushers

ABM: Event cleaners

Las Vegas Ballpark’s Playstudios Club is located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.