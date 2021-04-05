Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair on April 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair for interested applicants on Saturday, April 17.
The following organizations will be there to share information about current positions:
- Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark – retail sales associates, operations crew members, fan experience ambassadors
- WeServe – guest services
- ABM – event cleaners and housekeeping
- Contemporary Services Corporation – security
The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Main Concourse.
Those interested in working at the ballpark will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers and interview on-site for open positions. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.
Masks are required and there will be temperature checks. The Las Vegas Ballpark notes that all interviews will follow COVID safety measures and social distancing will be enforced.
