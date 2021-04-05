Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair on April 17

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 14: General view of the field and stadium with fans in the grandstands during a regular season game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Aviators on April 14, 2019 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a job fair for interested applicants on Saturday, April 17.

The following organizations will be there to share information about current positions:

Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark – retail sales associates, operations crew members, fan experience ambassadors

WeServe – guest services

ABM – event cleaners and housekeeping

Contemporary Services Corporation – security

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Main Concourse.

Those interested in working at the ballpark will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers and interview on-site for open positions. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Masks are required and there will be temperature checks. The Las Vegas Ballpark notes that all interviews will follow COVID safety measures and social distancing will be enforced.

For more information, click HERE.