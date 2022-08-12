LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark will be hosting a one-day blood drive on Sunday, August 14. The ballpark will be teaming up with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, for the drive.

The drive will be held in the Playstudios Club, located inside the Ballpark, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all eligible donors are encouraged to donate, as there is currently a critical need for all blood types, especially type O.

All donors will receive a voucher for two tickets to a 2022 Las Vegas Aviators game, and must make appointments in advance at the Vitalant website, using the sponsor code: lvballpark.

The Playstudios Club is located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.