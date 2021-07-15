Las Vegas Ballpark to host blood drive; Aviators tickets, Wet’n’Wild vouchers for donors

Las Vegas (KLAS) – The chance to catch our Las Vegas Aviators in action on the baseball field all while donating to a good cause is right around the corner.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is partnering with Vitalant for a one-day blood drive on Sunday, July 25th at the park.

The first 100 donors will receive a complimentary ticket to a Las Vegas Aviators game and all donors will receive a voucher to Wet’n’Wild.

When: Sunday, July 25, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 25, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: Las Vegas Ballpark Playstudios Club 1650 S. Pavillion Center Drive

Donors must make appointments in advance at donors.vitalant.org