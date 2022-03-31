LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The Las Vegas Ballpark will officially be a smoke-free facility April 5.

The new policy, taking effect on the Las Vegas Aviators’ opening day, prohibits the use of all smoke and tobacco products, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vapes on Ballpark property.

Signage of the policy will be posted at all entrances of the ballpark, and educational messages about the policy will be shared throughout Aviators’ games all year.

“As more Las Vegas sports teams opt for smoke-free home games, our community continues to win. The Southern Nevada Health District is excited that the Las Vegas Aviators are now going smoke-free at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The less we expose our families, children, and neighbors to smoking and secondhand smoke, the healthier we will all be,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Aviators will be playing against the Reno Aces to kick off the 2022 season. For tickets and game information, visit this link.