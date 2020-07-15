Las Vegas Ballpark offers a behind-the-scenes look

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Baseball may be on hold due to the coronavirus but that doesn’t mean you can’t visit the the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Baseball fans can get a look behind the scenes at the Las Vegas Ballpark Starting Friday, July 17. The award-winning facility was named “Ballpark of the Year” in 2019 and is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

The guided tour will show you all the amenities including the field, home and visitors clubhouses, the players’ lounge and VIP club level. These are places the public would normally not have a chance to see.

“You sometimes forget what an awesome place this is and how special it can be for people who haven’t had a chance to roam around,” said General Manager Chuck Johnson.

Each tour will have no more than 10 people and tickets are $10. There will be temperature checks and everyone must wear a mask.

The tickets are currently sold out but more dates are being added. You can purchase tickets at this link.