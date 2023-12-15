Las Vegas (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark is looking for National Anthem singers for the 2024 Aviators season.

According to a release, those who wish to apply can submit a video submission of an A Cappella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by noon on Friday, Dec. 29. Along with the video submission, applicants should provide their name, phone number, and email address.

Applicants should also mention if they have ever previously performed the National Anthem at the Ballpark.

The Las Vegas Aviators game entertainment department will review the submissions and reach out to selected finalists by email to schedule in-person auditions on Jan. 23 or Jan 24 at the Ballpark.

Those who wish to apply should send their applications with a YouTube link or audio file by email to anthem@aviatorslv.com.

There is no age requirement for applicants.