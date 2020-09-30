Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting 1 October memorial blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A one-day blood drive in memory of 1 October will be held Thursday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will kick off with some local icons donating their blood. They will be cheered on by the Las Vegas Ballpark mascots — Spruce the Goose and Aviator. Among those participating in the drive will a small group of 1 October survivors.

Donors must make an appointment in advance at this website. You can also use the sponsor code lvbaseball and sign up at this link.

People will be required to wear face masks, temperatures will be checked and there will be social distancing.

Las Vegas Ballpark is partnering with Vitalant and Nevada Health Link to do the blood drive. The Las Vegas Ballpark is located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive.