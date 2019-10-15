Las Vegas Ballpark invites VGK fans to on-field watch party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aviators may be in their off-season, but that is not stopping the ballpark from throwing a party and welcoming guests for a Knight at the ballpark.
The Las Vegas Ballpark is inviting Knights fans to its first Vegas Golden Knights watch party on Saturday, Oct. 19.
VGK will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 4 p.m. Saturday, but the gates to the ballpark will open at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Kids ages two and under can get in for free.
You can purchase tickets the day of at the main Box Office at Las Vegas Ballpark or use Ticketmaster.