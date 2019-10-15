Las Vegas Ballpark invites VGK fans to on-field watch party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aviators may be in their off-season, but that is not stopping the ballpark from throwing a party and welcoming guests for a Knight at the ballpark.

Watch your Vegas Golden Knights take on the Pittsburgh Penguins as the #LVBallpark hosts an on-field Watch Party this Saturday, October 19th at 4PM! #VegasIsSports



🎟: https://t.co/GNwYZNwbK6 pic.twitter.com/6yPrLYV9JB — Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) October 15, 2019

The Las Vegas Ballpark is inviting Knights fans to its first Vegas Golden Knights watch party on Saturday, Oct. 19.

VGK will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 4 p.m. Saturday, but the gates to the ballpark will open at 3 p.m.

You're not going to want to miss this watch party on Saturday ⚾️😎Get your tickets to watch us play Pittsburgh on the big screen at the Las Vegas Ballpark to benefit the VGK Foundation! Posted by Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, October 14, 2019

Tickets are $5 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Kids ages two and under can get in for free.

You can purchase tickets the day of at the main Box Office at Las Vegas Ballpark or use Ticketmaster.