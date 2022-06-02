LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark will host a one-day blood drive on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drive will take place in the Playstudios Club inside the Ballpark.

Donors have to make appointments in advance and enter the sponsor code “lvballpark.” To make an appointment, visit this link.

All eligible donors are urged to give blood, as there is currently a critical need for all blood types, especially universal type O.

All donors will receive a complimentary voucher for two tickets to a 2022 Las Vegas Aviators game.

All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and donors can learn whether they have antibodies and find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is located at 1650 S Pavilion Center Drive.