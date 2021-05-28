Las Vegas Ballpark hosting pop-up vaccination clinic and more on June 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pop-up vaccination clinic is scheduled on Saturday, June 5, at the Las Vegas Ballpark from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone 12 and older can make an appointment for a shot at the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.SNHD.info/covid. The Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for children age 12 and older to date, will be available in addition to Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen one-shot vaccine. Those who receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic will be referred to other local resources to schedule their second dose appointments in three weeks.

Walk-up vaccinations also will be available while supplies last.

The stadium is located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin. Vaccinations will be offered on the stadium concourse.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccinations, the event will feature raffle prizes, including Aviators game tickets, and on-field activities offered by members of the local baseball community. The event is a team effort by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, the Las Vegas Aviators, Howard Hughes Corp., the Southern Nevada Health District, the Clark County Fire Department and other partners.

The county also announced pop-up clinics for June 1 and June 3:

Tuesday, June 1, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, 89117

Thursday, June 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center, 3200 Ferndale St., 89121

