Las Vegas Ballpark hiring 100 people ahead of opening night on May 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The crack of a bat will once again be heard at the Las Vegas Ballpark for opening night on Thursday, May 6. It will have been nearly 600 days since the last baseball game.

Before then, employees are needed to handle the expected fans so the Las Vegas Ballpark is holding a job fair on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main concourse.

Love baseball and looking for a job? @thelvballpark is hiring. The hiring fair is this Saturday. Details are on our website. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/59YESB4aT6 — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) April 15, 2021

General Manager Chuck Johnson the ballpark is hiring for the positions such as retail sales associates, operations crew members and fan experience ambassadors.

“With 60 home games we need that staff. It takes a few hundred people each game. So, we’re going to be hiring for about 100 positions,” he said.

There will also be vendors on site hiring for security, cleaning, and meal services.

People interested in attending the job fair should bring a resume and can apply online at this link. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place at the job fair.