LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark started to convert the baseball field into an all-grass soccer field on Monday, Oct. 2 for two professional soccer matches that will be coming to the stadium in October.

Las Vegas Lights FC will be playing their two final matches of the season at the ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. To get the field ready, they will be removing the pitcher’s mound, installing grass over the baseball infield dirt, and setting up a full-size regulation all-grass soccer pitch.

The Las Vegas Lights Football Club is part of the USL Championship, which is a Division II professional soccer league. The league has nearly doubled since 2014.

The players take to the field on Saturday, Oct. 7 against Colorado Springs and again on Saturday, Oct. 14 against San Diego.

Both games start at 7:30 p.m. To see the match, ticket prices start as low as $20. For ticket information, visit the Las Vegas Lights FC homepage.