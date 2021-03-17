Las Vegas Ballpark brings back ‘Flicks on the Field’ for March 26 showing of ‘Hop’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark is inviting the community to kick off spring break with a special, outdoor and socially-distanced flick on the field.

The return of the family-friendly movie program starts with a showing of “Hop” on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

People can have up to six people in their group and can purchase a personal pod or a six-seat pod in the mesh stadium seats. Children 2 and under are included in the pod count, according to the ballpark.

Concessions throughout the park will be open for the event.

The Las Vegas Ballpark released the following rules for the showing:

No outside food or beverages allowed

No chairs, framed seats, or raised seating

Stadium pads with backs permitted, but cannot be framed

No tarps or mats

No gum, seeds or peanuts

Parking is located off of Spruce Goose Street in the east lost. The entrance will be located through the Centerfield Gates.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, Las Vegas Ballpark will enact the following protocols:

Las Vegas Ballpark has transitioned to a full cashless system; cash will no longer be accepted.

Face covering are required at all times inside the Ballpark when not actively eating or drinking. Face coverings must fully cover the face from nose to chin. Fans 2 years of age and younger do not have to wear masks.

have to wear masks. All fans entering Las Vegas Ballpark will have their temperatures checked upon arrival to confirm a temperature of 100.4 or lower. Health screenings will be administered at entry.

Social distancing inside the venue is required at all times.

The ballpark says a full movie schedule is still in the works.

For a complete list of details, visit www.thelvballpark.com.