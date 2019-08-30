Las Vegas Ballpark, Aviators honored with year-end awards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark brought home the hardware from the 2019 year-end awards from Ballpark Digest. They earned the Ballpark of the Year and Team of the Year awards.

The end-of-the-year awards cover the entire baseball industry, from the minors to the majors and even independent leagues. This is the first time an organization has earned both awards in a single year.

“The Las Vegas Aviators not only opened a new ballpark in 2019, but also overhauled their whole business, ranging from an offseason rebranding to a total revamp of the concessions and hospitality programs,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “Just opening a new ballpark at a high-quality level is a big accomplishment. What the Aviators did with their partners is basically start from scratch, ending up with a new facility that’s leading the minors in attendance.”

The awards will be recognized during a pregame ceremony tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark when the Aviators host the Tacoma Rainiers.