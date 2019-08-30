Las Vegas Ballpark, Aviators honored with year-end awards

Local News

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:
New_Las_Vegas_Ballpark_draws_first_class_0_20190411033025

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark brought home the hardware from the 2019 year-end awards from Ballpark Digest. They earned the Ballpark of the Year and Team of the Year awards.

The end-of-the-year awards cover the entire baseball industry, from the minors to the majors and even independent leagues. This is the first time an organization has earned both awards in a single year.

“The Las Vegas Aviators not only opened a new ballpark in 2019, but also overhauled their whole business, ranging from an offseason rebranding to a total revamp of the concessions and hospitality programs,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “Just opening a new ballpark at a high-quality level is a big accomplishment. What the Aviators did with their partners is basically start from scratch, ending up with a new facility that’s leading the minors in attendance.”

The awards will be recognized during a pregame ceremony tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark when the Aviators host the Tacoma Rainiers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories