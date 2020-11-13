Las Vegas Ballpark announces food drive benefiting Three Square Food Bank

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Ballpark® is hosting a one-day food drive benefiting Three Square Food Bank. Those interested in donating are encouraged to drive up and safely drop off non-perishable donations to help fight hunger in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aviators mascots – Spruce the Goose and Aviator – will be in attendance for social distanced high fives and air hugs.

The drive is set for Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. 

Requested donations are as follow:

  • Meat and high-protein: Canned items, including meat, tuna, ham, salmon, stew, chili, spam, peanut butter, soups, beans
  • Canned fruits and vegetables
  • Carbohydrates: Boxed cereal, oatmeal, flour, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, rice
  • Personal hygiene: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, shaving products
  • Baby products: Diapers, baby wipes (baby formula must have a 90+ day shelf life)
  • Paper cleaning items: Toilet paper, paper towels, plastic storage bags (e.g., baggies/Ziploc bags), disposable eating utensils
  • Allergy-friendly products: Soy, almond and rice milk, gluten-free canned/boxed soups, rice pasta, gluten-free mac and cheese, rice cereal, alternative nut butters (almond, sunflower, cashew and walnut)
  • Please no glass containers, perishable items, baby food, or home-canned foods.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive in downtown Summerlin.

