LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dubbed the “greatest eater in history,” Joey Chestnut will participate in the world championship of bagel eating in Las Vegas in January, Major League Eating announced Wednesday.

The face of competitive eating will join other Major League Eating personalities at the World Bagel Eating Championship. The competition will occur at Siegel’s Bagelmania at 252 Convention Center Drive on Saturday, January 13.

This will be the second year the bagel-eating competition will occur in Las Vegas. Geoff Esper took the win in 2023, consuming 17.75 bagels with cream cheese in eight minutes, followed by Nick Wehry and Miki Sudo, who ate 14.75 and 12.75 bagels, respectively.

The 2024 winner will claim $10,000 in prize money and the title of champion. The World Bagel Eating Championship is open to the public, and officials say guests will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.

“Las Vegas is where all great competitors come to showcase their talents and become world champions,” said Sam Barclay with Major League Eating. “This year, we anticipate a new world record as our top-eaters fight for the prestigious title of Bagel-Eating Champion.”

Joining Chestnut for the Bagel Eating Championship will be previous competitors Esper, Sudo, and Wehry, alongside James Webb from Sydney, Australia, Patrick Bertoletti from Chicago, and Las Vegas’ own Derek Hendrickson, the number-eight ranked competitive eater.