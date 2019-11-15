Las Vegas Aviators to hold auditions for National Anthem singer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here’s your chance to show off your singing skills. The Las Vegas Aviators is holding National Anthem tryouts for the 2020 season at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

If interested, you are encourage to send a YouTube link/audio file with A Cappella rendition of the Star Spanlged Banner to anthem@lvballpark.com by noon on Nov. 25. There is no age requirement.

The submissions will be reviewed and final auditions will be scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3 between 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 4 between noon – 3 p.m. These auditions are open for public viewing at the Las Vegas Ballpark.