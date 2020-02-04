Las Vegas Aviators game tickets go on sale Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You will soon be able to take your family out to the ballgame! The Las Vegas Aviators announced Tuesday that individual game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the Las Vegas Ballpark box office and through Ticketmaster.

The Aviators will start the season with their home opener on Thursday, April 9 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics say that the individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing, so be sure to check their website or Ticketmaster for pricing.

The Aviators led all 2019 minor league baseball in attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299 in 70 dates, which included 47 sellouts.

Las Vegas Ballpark won the title of the 2019 MiLB Triple-A Best of the Ballparks Fan Vote and was honored as Ballpark of the Year and Aviators Team of the Year by Ballpark Digest.

The team will be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5 off each ticket purchased, but the offer is only available at the box office.

Box office hours, off season, are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

The 2020 full season, half season and quarter season tickets are on sale and the phone number for more information is (702) 939-7200.