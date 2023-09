LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aviators game between the Salt Lake Bees has been postponed.

The game was supposed to take place on Friday at the Las Vegas Ballpark but it was postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, September 2, beginning at 4:05 p.m. PT. The double-header will be 7-inning contests.