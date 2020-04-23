Las Vegas Aviators cheer up health care workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus has put sports seasons on hold. The Las Vegas Aviators are using their free time to cheer up health care workers.

A little bit of kindness went a long way at Summerlin Hospital Thursday morning. The Las Vegas Aviators’ mascots Spruce and Aviator were touching bases with medical professionals.

They were dropping off goodie bags with things that remind us of baseball. Inside there was bubble gum, cracker jacks and some swag.

“Hopefully it’s an escape for a little bit. It’s a reminder that there are good times to come and baseball season will be back,” said Chuck Johnson, sales and marketing, Las Vegas Aviators. “Our sports seasons will be back. So, go home, grab that bag of peanuts, open a beer and pretend you’re at a ballgame for a little while before you have to come back and face the harsh reality.”

The surprise took place at 14 medical centers across the valley.

“It’s been everything to us. It’s helped lift our spirits, give us energy, help remind us how valuable our jobs are in health care to take care of the most vulnerable.” said Scott Romney, director of business development, Summerlin Hospital.