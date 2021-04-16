Las Vegas Aviators announce plan to sell game tickets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets to Las Vegas Aviators games will go on sale May 3, just ahead of their opening night on May 6 against the Sacramento River Cats.

There will be reduced capacity and the tickets will be released on a month-to-month basis, beginning with the 12 home games in May. Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four and there will be limited availability for the home games (May 6-11 vs. Sacramento & May 20-25 vs. Salt Lake). The tickets can be purchased on May 3 starting at noon through Ticketmaster.

Starting April 26, season ticket holders will be offered a presale to select seats for games in May. Full season, half season and quarter season plans will be able to use their account credit as a ticket bank. These purchases will not require any additional payments.

The Aviators will begin the 2021 season with reduced capacity at Las Vegas Ballpark to comply with state and local COVID-19 guidelines. However, as capacity increases during the season, that will be adjusted.