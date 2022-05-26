Detectives ask for additional victims to come forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a Las Vegas attorney on charges of lewdness.

67-year-old Douglas Crawford faces five counts of open/gross lewdness charges.

He has been practicing law for over 30 years and currently works as an attorney at Douglas Crawford Law in the 500 block of South 7th Street.

Crawford started his own firm in 1989, and practices criminal defense and family law, according to the law firm’s website.

In 2001, Crawford was the recipient of an award after representing victims of domestic violence.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Crawford was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.