LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A southwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood near Cactus Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard is where 75-year-old Amadeo Quindara was attacked at his home.

Since the incident, local Asian leaders are calling for change and justice in our community.

“His neighbor that lived two doors from home came over brutally attacked him and basically beat him up, pictures showed he was bleeding and bruised and 911 was called,” Jacque De Joya explained. “In the Asian community, we respect our elders tremendously, we revere them. So when this happened, the community at heart took it personally and he’s an elder. It felt like it happened to our dad, or it could happen to our own dad.”

The attacker was originally charged with residential burglary following the incident on May 30th. The District Attorney’s office upgraded the charges last week to include elder abuse perpetrated as a hate crime.

Jacque De Joya, President of the National Federation of the Filipino American Association said after Quindara’s story went viral and charges amended they now expect justice to be served.

“We need to ask for greater resources from our state and local elected officials and law enforcement that when these things happen, the individuals or attackers should be prosecuted as hate crimes,” De Joya said. “We need support for programs to promote understanding and empathy when this happens. Don’t take it so lightly, maybe investigate a little bit further and show empathy to the victims.”

Dr. Jerry Hu is an Asian American doctor who runs a dental practice in Henderson. He and other Asian community leaders felt crushed when they heard about the assault.

“I feel like when things happen, it doesn’t get exposed enough in terms of when it happens to an Asian person, it’s almost like well okay it’s so rare,” Dr. Hu said.

He is proud of Las Vegans for stepping up and speaking out.

“You know what we are just as human as anyone else, we’re just as strong, we’re not weak. We’re like everybody else,” Dr. Hu added.

For now, De Joya said she is in touch with Quindara as they continue to monitor his situation.

“He also mentioned that the bruises are going to go away, but the mental effect this took on him is going to be with him for a long time,” De Joya said.