An image and a map show the proposed expanded boundaries of the Las Vegas Arts District. (City of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas Planning Commission is expected to expand the boundaries of the Las Vegas Arts District at its Tuesday meeting.

The district would grow by 47 acres to a total of 131 acres centered around the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. The boundaries, shown by the “subject property” boundaries in the map below, would expand north to Gass Avenue, west to the Union Pacific Railroad line and south to Imperial Avenue. That would expand the district by about 56%.

The inside boundary shown above represents the proposal to expand the Arts District. The outer boundary shows where notifications were sent by the city. (City of Las Vegas)

Notifications were sent to properties that fall into the larger zone shown in the “notification radius” shown on the map above.

“The expansion area would take advantage of the industrial area adjacent to the railroad as a ‘maker’ area for artisans, while the move north would capture Newport Lofts, a dense urban residential development,” according to staff analysis.

The area is growing more popular, with galleries and restaurants popping up. In February, The English Hotel held its grand opening.

After the proposal to expand the district was taken off meeting agendas earlier this year, it’s back on with a recommendation for approval by city staff.

Documentation in the staff report indicates 1,652 notices were mailed to property owners, and 12 protests were received.

“Although an arts district has been formed and promoted in this area as a regional showcase for artists, the area has lacked a proliferation of development that encourages safe, walkable spaces attractive to both patrons and artists seeking to live in the area,” according to staff analysis. “The proposed Rezoning would provide the means for fostering transit hubs and nearby affordable housing while new development and performance standards aim to encourage entrepreneurs to live and work in a compact urban setting.”

Zoning changes described as part of the change are “compatible” with existing zoning in the area.

The district is currently about 84 acres, generally bounded by Hoover Avenue on the north; Las Vegas Boulevard, 4th Street and 3rd Street on the east; Main Street on the west, and Imperial Avenue on the south.