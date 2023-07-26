LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The summer heat continues to bare down on the Las Vegas valley but it’s not deterring a summer camp in Lone Mountain that has been operating for decades.

Horses for Heroes operates camps year-round and offers horseback riding, learning how to take of animals, and even fencing for all ages.

To beat the heat, all outdoor activities are done before noon.

“All the heat of the day is late in the afternoon, so we are done and gone before that time before the big triple digits arrive,” Camp Director Sydney Knott explained.

Most activities are conducted in the shade and water is everywhere. They also keep their animals cool by spraying them down daily and giving them frozen treats. It’s a way for these kids to get a taste of the outdoors.

“I was trying to find something to do during the summer because I was sitting at home bored as an eight-year-old,” 17-year-old Stephanie Martinez, a camper turned volunteer counselor said.

The camp wants to make it affordable to everyone with a special mission for those who put others first. They offer discounts to kids of veterans, teachers, and first responders.

They have one more week of camp before school starts which still has some spaces left.