LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-area schools, recreation centers and YMCAs are teaming up with the NFL for a Super Bowl project that gives books, sports equipment and school supplies to underserved communities.
The Super Kids-Super Sharing initiative has been implemented in every Super Bowl host community for the past 24 years, helping local youth get the items they need.
Local residents can help by dropping off new or very gently used books, for children of all ages, sports equipment, school supplies and games at the following locations:
- Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool: 7025 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148
- Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St., Las Vegas, NV 89119
- Cora Coleman Senior Center: 2100 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156
- Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility: 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117
- Desert Breeze Community Center: 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117
- Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center: 1625 West Carey, Las Vegas, NV 89106
- Helen Meyer Community Center: 4525 New Forest Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147
- Hollywood Aquatic Center: 1550 S. Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89142
- Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89142
- Logandale Recreation: 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale, NV 89021
- Melvin Ennis Recreation Center: 3720 E Carey Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89115
- Paradise Recreation Center: 4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center: 3200 Ferndale St., Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center: 2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156
- Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 North Walnut Road, Las Vegas, NV 89115
- West Flamingo Senior Center: 6255 W. Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89103
- Whitney Recreation & Senior Center: 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122
- Winchester Dondero Cultural Center: 3130 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Henderson Parks and Recreation will accept donated books, sports equipment, school supplies and games beginning Dec. 18 through Jan. 12 during open hours Monday through Saturday at the following locations:
- Black Mountain Recreation Center: 599 Greenway Rd., Henderson, NV 89015
- Henderson Multigenerational Center: 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89012
- Silver Springs Recreation Center: 1951 Silver Springs Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074
- Whitney Ranch Recreation Center: 1575 Galleria Drive, Henderson, NV 89014
- YMCA of Southern Nevada will accept donated items at the following centers beginning Dec. 18 through Jan. 12, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Day and New Years Day) at the following locations:
- Centennial Hills YMCA: 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131
- Durango Hills YMCA: 3521 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89129
- Heinrich YMCA: 4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107
- SkyView YMCA: 3050 E. Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89081
A Super Kids-Super Sharing event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25 2024 at the William U. Pearson Community Center where coordinators and several students from each registered donating school will drop off and help sort the collected items. They will then get to enjoy different activities provided by the Las Vegas Raiders.