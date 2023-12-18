LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-area schools, recreation centers and YMCAs are teaming up with the NFL for a Super Bowl project that gives books, sports equipment and school supplies to underserved communities.

The Super Kids-Super Sharing initiative has been implemented in every Super Bowl host community for the past 24 years, helping local youth get the items they need.

Local residents can help by dropping off new or very gently used books, for children of all ages, sports equipment, school supplies and games at the following locations:

Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool : 7025 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148

: 7025 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Cambridge Recreation Center : 3930 Cambridge St., Las Vegas, NV 89119

: 3930 Cambridge St., Las Vegas, NV 89119 Cora Coleman Senior Center : 2100 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156

: 2100 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156 Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility : 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117

: 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117 Desert Breeze Community Center : 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117

: 8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117 Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center : 1625 West Carey, Las Vegas, NV 89106

: 1625 West Carey, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Helen Meyer Community Center : 4525 New Forest Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147

: 4525 New Forest Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147 Hollywood Aquatic Center : 1550 S. Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89142

: 1550 S. Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89142 Hollywood Recreation Center : 1650 S. Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89142

: 1650 S. Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89142 Logandale Recreation : 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale, NV 89021

: 1301 W. Whipple Ave., Logandale, NV 89021 Melvin Ennis Recreation Center : 3720 E Carey Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89115

: 3720 E Carey Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89115 Paradise Recreation Center : 4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121

: 4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center : 3200 Ferndale St., Las Vegas, NV 89121

: 3200 Ferndale St., Las Vegas, NV 89121 Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center : 2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156

: 2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156 Walnut Recreation Center : 3075 North Walnut Road, Las Vegas, NV 89115

: 3075 North Walnut Road, Las Vegas, NV 89115 West Flamingo Senior Center : 6255 W. Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89103

: 6255 W. Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Whitney Recreation & Senior Center : 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122

: 5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89122 Winchester Dondero Cultural Center : 3130 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121

Henderson Parks and Recreation will accept donated books, sports equipment, school supplies and games beginning Dec. 18 through Jan. 12 during open hours Monday through Saturday at the following locations: Black Mountain Recreation Center : 599 Greenway Rd., Henderson, NV 89015 Henderson Multigenerational Center : 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89012 Silver Springs Recreation Center : 1951 Silver Springs Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074 Whitney Ranch Recreation Center : 1575 Galleria Drive, Henderson, NV 89014

YMCA of Southern Nevada will accept donated items at the following centers beginning Dec. 18 through Jan. 12, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Day and New Years Day) at the following locations: Centennial Hills YMCA : 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131 Durango Hills YMCA : 3521 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Heinrich YMCA : 4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107 SkyView YMCA : 3050 E. Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

will accept donated items at the following centers beginning Dec. 18 through Jan. 12, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed Christmas Day and New Years Day) at the following locations:

A Super Kids-Super Sharing event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25 2024 at the William U. Pearson Community Center where coordinators and several students from each registered donating school will drop off and help sort the collected items. They will then get to enjoy different activities provided by the Las Vegas Raiders.