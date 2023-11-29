LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada corrections officer accused of emailing child pornography images and videos told police his email was hacked, according to his arrest report.

Mario Caballeros was arrested on Nov. 21 at his Henderson home nearly two months after the alleged crime occurred. Police documents state an investigation was started in late October after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a report to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. That report said “several child sex abuse material images/videos” were transmitted between devices that turned out to belong to Caballeros.

Documents said officers visited Caballeros at High Desert State Prison to question him about the images and videos that were emailed from one of his accounts to another account. “Mario stated he was hacked and did not know how that would have happened.”

According to the arrest report, the officer said, “I again explained that someone from his IP address sent the emails between the accounts and that a hacker would have had to have access to his IP address and know the credentials to his accounts to perpetrate such an act.”

Caballeros denied having any child pornography on his phone but would not allow police to look through the phone, documents said.

Caballeros was arrested and is facing charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.